Ex-Pan Trinbago head Patrick Arnold dies

Photo courtesy Pan Trinbago - Former Pan Trinbago President Patrick Arnold

Former Pan Trinbago president Patrick Arnold has died. He was 84. The pan body announced his passing on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

Arnold was from Scarborough, Tobago, and was the founder and manager of the conventional steelband, Our Boys.

He served as president for 12 years and ran the body from 1996-2009.

In a phone interview, current president Beverley Ramsey-Moore said he had dementia and was at a nursing home in Tobago at the time of his death. Pan Trinbago was assisting with the costs of his care.

Ramsey-Moore said, “It is indeed a sad day for the steelpan community."

Arnold, she said, was "one of those leaders who made a tremendous impact on the organisation in terms of its movement forward. Under his term, we saw a paradigm shift in terms of organisation and management here at Pan Trinbago.”