Young meets with US Asst Energy Secretary

File photo - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

ENERGY Minister Stuart Young has held discussions with US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey R Pryatt on matters of mutual interest to TT and the US.

The meeting took place on Monday at the ministry at Tower C of the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre.

In a statement from the ministry, Young said, "We discussed the energy transition and what Trinidad and Tobago’s plans are for same."

He identified green hydrogen, carbon capture sequestration and utilisation as some of the matters discussed.

The conversation between Young and Pryatt also focused on some of the advantages TT has to keep it competitive in providing regional and global energy security.

Young said, "We also discussed developments taking place with our securing future gas supplies and the positive effects of same, as well as possible initiatives for regional energy security for Caricom."

US ambassador to TT Candace Bond and other officials from the US Embassy also attended the meeting.