Woman's body found in Queen's Park Savannah

File photo- Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Police are trying to identify the body of a woman found in the Queen's Park Savannah on Monday evening.

Police said the Port of Spain Task Force received a report about the body being found at around 6.30 pm.

They found her about 100 feet away from the cricket nets on the western side.

The woman, who appeared to be of African descent, is believed to have been in her late teens to early twenties. She was wearing a pink top and had a weave that had been pulled off.

Port of Spain CID also visited the scene with a district medical officer, who declared the woman dead.

Undertakers took the woman's body to a funeral home for storage. It is expected to be taken to the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Tuesday, when it may be identified.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I are continuing enquiries.

The police response was supervised by Snr Supt Roger Alexander, Supt Ramsook ASP Walker and Sgt Alexander. PCs Abdul-Latif, Mohammed, Gangoo, Aguillera and McMeo also visited the scene.