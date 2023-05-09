Trinidad and Tobago, US talk energy, food, finance

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs meets with US Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyratt. Photo courtesy Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs -

FOREIGN and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne and US Asst Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyratt held talks on energy security, food and finance, when they met on Monday.

The meeting took place at the ministry in St Clair.

A statement issued by the ministry on Tuesday said the purpose of Pryatt's visit to Trinidad and Tobago is to continue discussions which began between Caricom leaders and US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamla Harris at the Ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles last June.

The Prime Minister was part of the Caricom delegation that met then with Biden and Harris.

The ministry said, "Since then, leaders and technical teams from both sides have been meeting to discuss follow-up, including the high-level action committees on energy security, food security and financing."

These committees are composed of representatives of the US government and various Caricom governments.

Browne and Pryatt also exchanged views during the meeting on global and regional issues such as climate change and energy transition, the global energy situation, the war in Ukraine and regional developments.

The meeting ended with Browne and Pryatt acknowledging the continued strength of the partnership between TT and the US.

They also acknowleged the progress being made by the high-level action committees since last year's Summit of the Americas.