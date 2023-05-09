Top cop gets Cabinet nod for one-year extension

ANOTHER YEAR: Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher. -

POLICE Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher was granted a one-year extension by Cabinet as she is legally due to retire from the police service next Monday.

In a media release on Tuesday, the Ministry of National Security said the Cabinet agreed to extend the leadership term of the top cop on May 4.

Section 75 of the Police Service Act dictates that a first division officer must retire at age 60 and can, on the approval of the President, be granted three one-year extensions.

Harewood-Christopher will celebrate her 60th birthday on May 15.

She is not obligated to be given further extensions by law, and if the Cabinet chooses, she can be removed from office at the end of the year.

The contract for Police Commissioner is usually three years.

On February 3, Harewood-Christopher made history becoming the first woman to be appointed police commissioner after the House of Representatives voted to appoint her. She received the nod from 36 members of Parliament – 19 government, 17 opposition.

A week later, she was given her letter of appointment by the Police Service Commission.

Christopher emerged as the top candidate of 14 short-listed during the recruitment process.