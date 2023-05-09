Tobago tourism team for Barbados meeting

Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL) director Avion Hercules -

A Tobago tourism team will represent the island at the Caribbean Travel Marketplace (CTM) in Barbados.

The Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL) will team up with the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association (THTA) for the marketing event, which is scheduled from May 9-11 and is aimed at promoting regional connectivity to Tobago.

In a press release on Monday, TTAL said the CTM is a premier marketing event run by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) that presents an opportunity to showcase the region’s traditional tourism offerings as well as new and improved products to international travel partners.

It said beyond networking, the B2B (business to business) event will provide key forecasts and trends specific to the Caribbean region, and help Tobago’s tourism authorities meet current travel demands.

It added that Tobago’s representatives attending CTM will be TTAL’s executive chairman Alicia Edwards, director Avion Hercules and marketing officer for Canada, US, Regional and Domestic Andra Joefield. The THTA will be represented by its vice chairman Maria Yip John.

The delegation will be also joined by Lisa Morales, head of sales at Caribbean Airlines (CAL) in joint efforts to raise awareness of the direct flight between Tobago and Barbados amongst the regional media and travel trade.

Tobago’s overseas marketing representatives for North America, Siren Communications, will partner with TTAL on the ground in Barbados to support activities both at CTM and surrounding promotional engagements from May 8- 14.