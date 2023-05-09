Thanos gets revenge at TT Powerboat regatta 3

Thanos on the way to victory in the 50 mph class at the TT Powerboat Association regatta three in Chaguaramas on Sunday. - Ronald Daniel

THANOS got its revenge on Sunday with victory in the 50mph class in regatta three of the TT Powerboat Association (TTPBA) National Championship Series at Casters Cove, Chaguaramas.

After placing second to Tobago boat Mini Me in regatta two last month, Thanos swapped places to secure top honours. In third place was Ghost Operation.

Trident II continues to show consistency and claimed victory again in the 60mph category, ahead of Devil's Advocate and Knot in Slow Motion, respectively.

In the 70 mph division, Extreme Measures again got the better of Ratchet.

The special class, for boats with the same engine, was won by Arrow. Coming in second was Kraken, with Pandemic and S-Kapade following, in that order.

Other division winners were Tobago boat Blue Ice (80mph), Iron Man (120 mph) and Mr Solo (130 mph), who were all unchallenged.

The regatta was sponsored by Onboard Freight and Logistics Ltd, CFL Agencies USA and NLCB.

In a post to its Facebook page, the TT Powerboat Association said all racers and boats remained safe, generally, but acknowledged there were some minor incidents.

The TTPBA thanked its safety personnel, race control and volunteers for their support.

There will be two more regattas, on June 11 and July 16, before the grand finale – the 2023 TT Great Race – speeds off on August 19.