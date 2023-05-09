Red Force Divas lose Super50 opener against Barbados

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force Divas' Shunelle Sawh -

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force Divas opened their 2023 CG United Women Super50 Cup campaign on a losing note as reigning champions Barbados won by six wickets at Warner Park in St Kitts on Monday.

After TT were dismissed for a low score of 161 from 43.5 overs, batting first, Barbados made light work of the target and cruised to 162/4 from 38.3 overs.

The Red Force Divas had a shaky start as they lost three early wickets with a score of 27. Opener Shania Abdool (two), Reniece Boyce (duck) and West Indies U19 player Djenaba Josephy (six) failed to fire but fellow opener Shunelle Sawh (68) stood her ground.

When right-handed batter Britney Cooper entered, she and Sawh added 60 runs to their tally before Cooper was trapped leg before by leg-spinner Keila Elliot.

Lee-Ann Kirby (four) had a small contribution and returning, former West Indies women’s captain Anisa Mohammed, struck 16, before going out caught by Elliot off Allison Gordon’s bowling.

Sawh, however, kept pressing on. When Mohammed perished, Karishma Ramharack departed two runs later to take the score to 137/7 after 38.2 overs.

Sawh and unbeaten batter Samara Ramnath (seven not out) carried TT to 157 before the former was dismissed. Only four runs were added to the total as the Divas were restricted by the Bajans’ precise bowling.

Topping the bowling for Barbados was medium-pacer Gordon, who took 4/20, while spinner Elliot snagged 4/40.

In their turn at the crease, Barbados lost West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews (10) with just 15 runs on the board as maroon teammate Mohammed, had her caught out by Steffie Soogrim in the second over.

Kyshona Knight (37) joined Kycia (35) in the middle and the pair regained control by constructing a well-worked 79-run partnership.

In the 23rd over, TT seemed to take the reins away from the opponents as Soogrim had Kycia caught by Kirbyina Alexander, Shanika Bruce removed the very next ball and then Shanika Bruce bowled, two balls later.

After Bruce departed, Soogrim was on a hat-trick but missed out on it after she gave away a wide, before taking out Bruce.

With the score of 90/4, TT thought they could win it. But it was not to be.

Right-handers Aaliyah Alleyne (48 not out) and Shakera Selman (21 not out) quickly repaired the innings and batted to the end, to seal victory in their opening match.

For TT, Soogrim (2/36) was their best bowler while Mohammed (1/37) also grabbed one. Bajan Gordon copped the Player of the Match award for her stellar spell.

In the other two matches played on Monday, Windward Islands won by nine wickets over Guyana and Jamaica beat Leeward Islands by six wickets.

Round two bowls off on Wednesday and TT return to action against Jamaica at St Paul’s Cricket Ground in St Kitts. Guyana face Barbados and Windwards go up against Leewards. All matches bowl off from 10 am (TT time).

Summarised Scores

TT RED FORCE DIVAS 161 (43.5) – Shunelle Sawh 68, Britney Cooper 32, Anisa Mohammed 16; Allison Gordon 4/36, Keila Elliott 4/40 vs BARBADOS 162/4 (38.3) – Aaliyah Alleyne 48 not out, Kycia Knight 37, Kyshona Knight 35, Shakera Selman 21 not out; Steffie Soogrim 2/36, Anisa Mohammed 1/37 – Barbados won by six wickets

LEEWARDS 120 (23.1) – Terez Parker 33, Divya Saxena 25, Melicia Clarke 20; Vanessa Watts 4/22, Celina Whyte 2/29 vs JAMAICA 121/4 (24.1) – Natasha McLean 33 not out, Rashada Williams 32, Stafanie Taylor 22; Amanda Edwards 2/17 – Jamaica won by six wickets

GUYANA 79 (27.1) – Realeanna Grimmond 20, Mandy mangru 18; Qiana Joseph 4/18, Afy Fletcher 2/10 vs WINDWARDS 80/1 (21.2) – Afy Fletcher 44 not out, Namiah Marcellin 29 not out – Windwards won by nine wickets