MP: 4 things left to complete Point Fortin highway extension

File photo: Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards Jr.

POINT Fortin MP Kennedy Richards Jr says there are four main things still to be completed before the Point Fortin extension of the Solomon Hochoy Highway can open fully.

In a video on Facebook, Richards said he toured the extension last Tuesday but was told there is still work to be done.

"I know a lot of people are excited," he said. "However, yet another deadline has gone by, for a few reasons."

He said guard rails, which had just arrived in the country, needed to be put up, and a turbidity test done on the road.

"Then they have to put the final layer of TLA (Trinidad Lake Asphalt) on the surface."

In addition, he said, the TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC) has to "power the lights...

"Those are the fine details that need to be sorted before the highway is completely open."

He said while he had not been given a new deadline for completion, "I don't see it being too long again once they start within a reasonable period to get it done."

Currently, the Point Fortin extension only allows drivers to reach the borough via Grants Road.

For a short time last year, drivers were allowed to use the incomplete section, which ends in Vance River, but that access has since been restricted.

Typically, using the Vance River entrance, drivers can reach Oropouche Junction in under 20 minutes, compared to an approximately hour-long trip via the main road.