La Brea fisherfolk condemn shooting at Carat Shed Beach

Carat Shed Beach facilitiy in La Brea where a man was shot dead and a woman wounded during a car show on Sunday. - Marvin Hamilton

THE management and staff of the Carat Shed beach facilities, where shots were fired on Sunday night during a car show, killing one man and injuring a woman, have apologised to patrons.

The La Brea Fisher Folk Association, which is involved in the development of the beach, also condemned the killing of Brando Payne, 28, and shooting of Marisa Rodrick, 24.

It extended love and condolences to Payne's family. Payne, of Turpin Street, South Oropouche, died after being shot in the face, right leg, and elbow.

Prayers for a speedy recovery were also extended to Rodrick of Fort George Road, Princes Town, who was shot in the neck and shoulder.

Payne and Rodrick were among people liming on the beach. Around 7.50 pm, during a “sound off,” a man approached and fired some 14 shots in their direction.

The volley of shots was heard over the music and limers ran for cover as the two fell to the ground bleeding. The gunman escaped.

The two victims were taken in a private vehicle to the San Fernando General Hospital, where Payne was declared dead. Rodrick was treated and admitted.

Ten spent 9mm shell casings were found when a team including Insp Ali, Insp Thomas-Bodie, Sgt Seurattan, PC Telesford, PC Simbhoo, along with Cpl Griffith and PC Henry of Homicide Region III, processed the scene.

Police are yet to make an arrest and are continuing investigations to determine whether Payne’s death is related to the April 23 killing at South Oropouche of Dwyane Saunders, who is said to be a relative.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the La Brea Fisher Folk Association apologised to patrons “for having to experience this unfortunate event yesterday. We strongly condemn this kind of behaviour.

“The La Brea Fisher Folk Association commits to continue to develop the Carat Shed Beach facility, where families and loved ones can come to enjoy a nice, safe and clean environment, in our beautiful community of La Brea.”