Five new champions crowned at Ste Madeleine Golf

2023 Ste Madeleine Golf Club Open winners (L-R) Dwayne Ramlal (third flight), Amir Ali (second flight), Kevesh Ramnath (first flight), Liam Bryden (championship), Jada Charles (women), Chris Richards Snr (pro). - Courtesy TTGA

Five new champions were crowned at this year’s Ste Madeleine Golf Club Open, which teed off over the weekend.

In the professional flight, Chris Richards Snr recorded a three-day gross score of 200 to capture the title. He was victorious over the division’s only other competitor, Chris McMillan, who scored 246.

Additionally, Liam Bryden overcame a first-day charge from Zico Correia to capture his first championship at the venue. His gross score of 220 narrowly beat Correia’s score of 221, with Christon Baptiste taking third with 228.

Jada Charles’ score of 163 ensured she beat last year’s women’s champion Elise LaBorde (170), who won best net.

The other winners included Kevesh Ramnath for the first flight, Amir Ali in the second flight and Dwayne Ramlal in the third flight, also the only repeat winner.

Ste Madeleine Golf Open scores:

Championship Flight: 1. Liam Bryden (220), 2. Zico Correia (221), 3. Christon Baptiste (228)

Professionals Flight: 1. Chris Richards Snr (200), 2. Chris McMillan (246)

First Flight: 1. Kevesh Ramnath (151), 2. Durance Williams (152), 3. Reynold Deonath (156)

Second Flight: 1. Amir Ali (162), 2. Khaleel Nabbie (164), 3. Ravi Maharaj (171)

Third Flight: 1. Dwayne Ramlal (170), 2. Shazaad Ali (174), 3. Damion Sarwan (179), 4. Ashmead Ali (180)

Ladies Flight: 1. Jada Charles (163), 2. Elise LaBorde (170)