Cotton Tree charity golf tees off Wednesday

Twenty-seven teams will be competing at the annual Cotton Tree Foundation charity golf tournament on Wednesday, at the St Andrews Golf Club, Moka, Maraval.

The tournament tees off at 8am and will follow a two-ball better ball format with a 3/4 handicap.

In a press release, Cotton Tree Foundation chairperson Allyson Hamel-Smith said, “The ongoing commitment of sponsors and the individual players registered for this exciting tournament are central to supporting Cotton Tree Foundation’s deep commitment to enhancing children’s education.”

Hamel-Smith added, “This year, the Cotton Tree marks 30 years since its establishment by the founding luminaries Justice Cross and Mr Desmond Allum. Cotton Tree Foundation is proud to continue their vision by providing educational and other learning opportunities for children in the St Ann’s, Cascade, Belmont, East Dry River communities and nationally through new digital platforms.”

The foundation offers an online youth wellness programme as well as a homework centre, parenting programme, service learning, reading programme for children, a Mathematics programme and a scholarship programme.

The main sponsors for the golf tournament are LJ Williams and NLCB, alongside team sponsors Allum Chambers, Capital Signal Company, CW Interiors, First Citizens, Haygem Tours, Lange Trinidad, Lease Operators Ltd, Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd, Republic Bank, TRINRE Insurance, Tucker Energy and V&S Pharmaceuticals.

Prizes for the tournament have been donated by Angostura, AP Scott Trinidad Ltd, Bertie’s Pepper Sauce, Bethany Chambers, Chaud Café, Hilton Hotel, House of Jaipur, Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort, Meiling, Millennium Lakes Golf and Country Club, Mt Irvine Bay Resort, Ortinola, Peter Elias, Prestige Holdings and Sommelier,