CoP: Voice note is false news

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher. -

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher has said a voice note circulating on social media about an impending state of emergency is false news.

In a release, the police service said Harewood-Christopher was aware “of the existence of a voice note message being circulated on social media about an alleged impending State of Emergency and wishes to refute these claims as false news.

“The police service is unaware of any such information and denounces the attempt to cause undue anxiety and panic among the population with the circulation of the false information.”

The release said Harewood-Christopher is reminding members of the public to verify all information they receive before circulating messages via social media.

It said the public is also urged to pay attention to and stay updated via the official TTPS Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages for matters of policing, safety and security.