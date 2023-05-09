Basketballers invited for CAC Games training

File photo

The National Basketball Federation of TT (NBFTT) has invited 33 players to begin training ahead of the 2023 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador, from June 23 to July 8.

A statement issued by the fraternity on Sunday said their aim is to work with players who are intent on being selected for the men’s 3x3 team that will represent Trinidad and Tobago there.

“The vice president of organisation and development and his committee (Daron Lall), south zone chairman, and team coach Milan Stamenkovic will welcome all players at the Southern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Pleasantville. Training commences at 7pm.”

No start date for training was included.

However, the NBFTT listed the 33 players wanted for training, which included some from the men’s 3x3 team who were prevented from competing at the recently concluded FIBA 3x3 World Cup Qualifiers in Israel and will not feature at the FIBA AmeriCup in December, owing to a lack of funds, according to NBFTT president Jason Hills.