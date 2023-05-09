Another Blanchisseuse man killed in ongoing 'war'

A Blanchisseuse man was killed on Tuesday morning in what police said was a gang-related hit.

Police reports said two masked gunmen, wearing black, attacked Derron “Pastor” Clarke, 34, while he was working on the Paria Main Road, Blanchisseuse at about 7.45 am.

Police said Clarke was known to them to be affiliated with gang activity and that was the reason for his killing.

Clarke is the most recent victim of an ongoing drug war in the north-coast fishing village.

On April 22, Carver Evangelist, 50, was shot dead near his O'Connor Street home. His son Sherwin Maharaj, 31, was murdered on February 17, 2021. Another son, Michael Evangelist, 31, was gunned down on January 27 while he and Nigel Dedier, 51, who also died, were at a construction site.

Police said Clarke’s murder is linked to Carver Evangelist’s death, as he was known to associate with gangsters who are being accused of orchestrating Evangelist’s killing.