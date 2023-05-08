Woman swindled out of cash trying to buy appliances

A phone displaying social media apps. Photo source: teenvogue.com

Police are investigating an incident where a 34-year-old Cunupia woman was tricked into spending $5000 for a fridge and stove that she never received.

Police said the woman saw an advertisement on Facebook Marketplace for discounted appliances at a large retailer and called the number provided in the caption.

She called the number and was told by a man who answered that the appliances were discounted as they had minor damages.

The woman visited the El Socorro store on Saturday and met a man who gave his name as 'Brandon' and gave him the cash.

She was told to walk to a loading bay behind the building where the appliances would be available for her to collect.

When she did not receive the fridge and stove, she tried to find Brandon but he was gone.

After questioning workers in the store she was told that no one named Brandon worked at the building.

Barataria police were called in and are continuing enquiries.