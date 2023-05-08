Treat murderers with love and care

THE EDITOR: Attention relatives, friends and neighbours of murder victims, please stop screaming for justice after your loved ones, even if they are five- and six-year-olds, are mercilessly chopped or shot or beaten to death.

On the other hand, when or if caught we must show the alleged murderers love, tenderness, friendship, goodwill, kindness, pity, compassion, mercy, benevolence and sympathy.

And even if they are found guilty by the courts, we must continue to demonstrate consolation, reassurance and support as we seek their overall well-being in their rehabilitation so they can once again rejoin a society of law-abiding citizens.

No, that is not my view. That is the view of an organisation that calls itself The Greater Caribbean for Life. According to them, the death penalty for people who have heartlessly chopped, shot or bludgeoned to death another person is a cruel, inhumane form of punishment that has no place in a civilised society such as own.

Today, however, it seems we don’t need to absorb this organisation’s mentality and be excessively concerned about murderers being found guilty and facing "cruel punishment" as they put it.

It appears that before most of the murders are committed, the premeditated murderers apparently thoroughly revise our criminal laws and then go out and commit these heinous crimes.

How else do you explain the extravagant ways they overcome the prosecution’s meticulous presentations and then go on to convince our courts’ supreme adjudicators of their innocence?

About our continuing skyrocketing murder toll, however, we (ordinary citizens) probably need to follow the advice of some of our politicians and be prepared to do to the potential killers what they come prepared do to us without they batting an eyelid.

Strangely, though, the very said legal people who resolutely defend some of these alleged-murderers, don’t they and the same politicians who are giving us this “new advice” belong to the same political and/or legal clique?

Conclusion:­ take their advice (well at least on this issue), be prepared, emotionally resilient, physically robust and sturdy, especially for home invasions. Protect your family at all cost, because if you don’t the potential assassin of your loved ones may already be secretly preparing (legally) to defend himself/herself.

And if that does not work out, they will retain the associates of the very people who advised you to protect yourself. And by extension they have in their favour these large so-called “life” organisations publicly venting opinions on sensitive matters that, who knows, may or may not influence court decisions.

And since a prominent person of this “life” organisation touts the ideals of a particular faith, isn’t she familiar with what that faith says about evil works and sentences against it?

Let me remind her: “Because sentence against an evil work is not speedily executed, therefore the hearts of the sons of men are fully set in them to do evil” (Ecclesiastes 8:1).

I admire the English, it’s just that while their mundane laws evidently work quite well for them, we in TT are stuck with the same laws while merciless killers and white-collar criminals are on the rampage.

Will our dependence on the English for decisions in delicate matters stay that way for generations to come, regardless of which political party is in power?

LLOYD RAGOO

Chaguanas