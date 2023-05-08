Students, teachers return to Dinsley-Trincity Primary

National Parent-Teacher Association president Kevin David. -

STUDENTS and teachers have returned to Dinsley-Trincity Government Primary School, as the rodent infestation there has been dealt with.

For the past two weeks, parents kept their children away and some teachers refused to work because of the rats.

Within the last week, bait boxes were placed around the school, the dead rats were removed, points of entry sealed off, and the garbage-disposal removal schedule was reviewed.

Speaking to Newsday on Monday, president of the National Parent-Teacher Association (NPTA) Kevin David said regular school has resumed.

"The necessary measures were taken in dealing with the rodents," he said.

He added that moving forward, "The parents are coming together to form a PTA so they can have proper representation."