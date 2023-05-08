Soldier charged with shooting soldier, woman

File photo -

A member of the Defence Force (TTDF) is expected to appear before a San Fernando magistrate on Monday, charged with several offences which stemmed from a shooting incident in December.

Southern Division police held the lance corporal from Pleasantville a few days ago. The 37-year-old suspect is posted at TTDF headquarters in Chaguaramas.

It is alleged that he shot and wounded private Kareem Burton and Tiffany Phillip, 32, during a brawl at a bar on Sutton Street, San Fernando, on December 18.

Burton and Phillip were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital and later discharged.

Cpl Durham was expected to charge the suspect with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, having a gun and ammunition, and shooting within 40 metres of a roadway.