President gives husband, brother senior counsel status

President Christine Kangaloo and her husband Kerwyn Garcia. - FILE PHOTO/ROGER JACOB

President Christine Kangaloo has conferred the status of senior counsel on her husband Kerwyn Garcia and her brother Colin Kangaloo.

The President's husband and brother were among 17 attorneys given silk by her at a ceremony at President's House in St Ann's on Monday. Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul, Independent senator Anthony Vierra and the chairman of Angostura Holdings Ltd, Terrence Bharrath, were also conferred with the honour.

The other attorneys presented with silk were Ida Eversley, John Heath, Ronnie Bissessar, Larry Lalla, Lesley Ann Lucky-Samaroo, Rishi Dass, Jason Mootoo, Michael Quamina, Ravi Rajcoomar, Dipnarine Rampersad, Bernard Shephard and Rajiv Persad.