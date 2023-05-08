Newborn found unresponsive at Claxton Bay home

The San Fernando General Hospital. - AYANNA KINSALE

A 23-year-old man and his girlfriend from the Claxton Bay district are in mourning after the sudden death of their four-week-old baby over the weekend.

Police said the newborn boy was declared dead before dawn on Sunday at the San Fernando General Hospital.

The baby's father reported to the police that around 10.30 pm, his girlfriend fed their son and put him to sleep on a bed at their home.

The couple slept on the same bed and used a pillow to "barricade" the baby.

Some time later, around 3.20 am, the couple discovered their baby was unresponsive and called ambulance personnel. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors later declared him dead.

An autopsy is set for this week.

PC Parbhu of the St Margaret's police station is investigating.