Nathaniel James fires Club Sando past Central FC

Club Sando's Nathaniel James, centre, celebrates his goal in an earlier round in the TT Premier League. - TT Premier Football League

Tiger Tanks Club Sando thumped Central FC 5-1 at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground on Sunday to keep pace in the race for the TT Premier Football League title.

A double by Nathaniel James was enough to keep Club Sando second in the standings, one point behind league leaders AC Port of Spain.

Nathaniel James fired Club Sando in front in the ninth minute, and Alvin Jones doubled the advantage in the 31st. Nicholas Dillon made it 3-0 with a strike in the 34th as Club Sando took full control of the game.

On the other side of the interval, James added a second in the 57th. Central FC got a consolation item in the 78th, but their misery was not over. Ezekiel Kesar netted a fifth in injury time.

At the same venue, Police drubbed San Juan Jabloteh 5-2. Goals by Kadeem Hutchinson (10th), Rakim Cablie (13th), Kareeem Freitas (31st), Gabriel Nanton (35th) and Joel Lewis (75th) put Police in the driver's seat. Jercole Pierre (43rd) and an own-goal got Jabloteh on the scoresheet.

At Mahaica Oval in Point Fortin, a 72nd-minute goal from Daniel David spoiled the evening for the home fans as Terminix La Horquetta Rangers beat Point Fortin Civic 1-0. The result kept Rangers in third place, five points behind AC Port of Spain but with two games in hand.

At the Police Barracks in James on Saturday, AC Port of Spain whipped W Connection 3-0 courtesy a brace from midfielder John-Paul Rochford and another from captain Duane Muckette.

At the Arima Velodrome, Prisons FC defeated Cunupia FC 2-0 with goals from Josiah Joseph and Akiem Bibby-Bailey.

At the same venue, Defence Force got past Morvant Caledonia 3-0 with Dwight Quintero's first-half brace proving the difference. Joshua Alexander pulled one back in injury time but Hashim Arcia ensured there was no comeback as he added a third in the 95th.

Premier League standings

Teams*GP*W*L*D*GD*Pts

AC Port of Spain*13*11*2*0*26*33

Club Sando*13*10*1*2*17*32

Rangers*11*9*1*1*23*28

Defence Force*12*9*2*1*18*28

Central FC*13*7*5*1*6*22

Police*12*5*6*1*-1*16

W Connection*13*4*7*2*-7*14

Point Fortin Civic*13*3*8*2*-22*11

Jabloteh*13*2*9*2*-16*8

Caledonia*13*2*9*2*-18*8

Cunupia FC*13*2*9*2*-19*8