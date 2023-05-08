Man dead, woman wounded in La Brea shooting

A shooting at Carat Shed beach in La Brea on Sunday night left a man dead and a woman wounded.

Brandon Payne, 28, of Turpin Street in South Oropouche, died. Marisa Roderick, 24, of Princes Town, survived.

The shooting happened shortly before 8 pm at the beach, where scores of people had gathered for a car show.

A man walked up to where Payne and Roderick were liming and started shooting. Other people ran for safety. The shooter also ran off.

The police said Payne was shot in the face, right leg, and elbow, and Roderick in her shoulder.

They were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where Payne died.

South Western Division police, among them Insp Ali and acting Insp Thomas-Bodie, Sgt Seurattan, PC Telesford and PC Simbhoo, and others, visited the scene.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police, including Cpls Griffith and Henry, also visited and gathered evidence.

The police do not have a motive.

No one has been arrested, and investigations are ongoing.