Griffith III signs for fourth-tier US club

Gary Griffith III. FIle photo/Marvin Hamilton -

FORMER national youth footballer Gary Griffith III has been signed by Springfield Athletic Sporting Club.

The club, also known as The Monarchs, plays in the Heartland division of the United Soccer League II, the fourth tier of US football.

The deal for Griffith, 20, is subject to international clearance from the UnS Soccer Federation.

The co-owner of the club, TT-born Anthony Lambert, said he is excited over Griffith III's potential.

"Gary is a very interesting player, very exciting with the ball at his feet, but he has so much potential to get a lot better."

Lambert said the club signed Griffith to "strengthen their attack and add a bit more flair going forward. Gary has the ability in his locker."

The club includes UK players Ronan Hutchins, Yousef Al Shubasi and Ismail Amiri; Dominicans Triston Sandy and Darryl Longdon; and St Vincent and the Grenadines skipper Jahvin Sutherland.

Griffith trained with and was a member of the national senior squad in 2021 under former coach Terry Fenwick, but has not made his senior debut. He has not earned a call-up under current coach Angus Eve.

Last year, Griffith III played for Real West Fort in the Ascension Invitational Football Tournament.