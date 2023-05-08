Govt fails to deliver again

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales - David Reid

THE EDITOR: The following is an excerpt taken from a letter delivered to the residents of Petit Valley:

"The Ministry of Public Utilities in collaboration with the Water and Sewerage Authority, the executing agency, will soon commence work on the Morne Coco Road, Petit Valley, pipeline replacement project, under the North West Water Supply Improvement Programme."

The letter advised that the project will commence on March 13 and is scheduled to be completed by April 27.

A similar letter was distributed to residents of Petit Valley about August 2019, if memory serves me right, with the same results.

To date the work has not even started.

When will this Government ever deliver on any of its promises – other than to increase members' salaries?

RICHARD DEANE

Diego Martin