Golfer Ethan Hill wins Junior PGA Works Champs, Richards Jr fourth

TT golfer Ethan Hill, right, celebrates winning the Junior PGA Works Championship boys' title in Alabama, US, over the weekend. - Courtesy TTGA

Trinidad and Tobago junior golfer Ethan Hill won the 2023 Junior Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) Works Championship title. The tournament teed off at Shoal Creek Golf Club in Alabama, US, over the weekend.

Hill’s sterling performance topped the 16-member field by earning a winning two-day total of eight over par 152. This game was played over 36 holes on Saturday and Sunday.

Compatriot and top TT amateur Christopher Richards Jr also competed and placed a credible fourth. He struck a 12-over-par 156 and just missed out on a medal.

A statement by the TT Golf Association on Monday said the Hill and Richards Jr were the only two players invited from outside the US.

“This game afforded the guys a great opportunity to showcase their talents and network with over 50 college coaches who were in attendance.

“The TTGA takes great pleasure to proudly extend congratulations to Ethan and Chris and wish then all success. Continue to work hard, reach for the stars and be the best role models for budding young golfers.”