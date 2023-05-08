Fete-match cricket at Headley-Weekes series

Tagenarine Chanderpaul bats for Team Weekes in a tri-series match recently at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua. - CWI Media

Sir Desmond Haynes, lead selector for Cricket West Indies, must be a disappointed man after witnessing the performances of the cricketers whom he and his fellow selectors called to play in a tournament that was granted first-class status.

The status was to ensure that those called would respect the level accorded the games, and hence would approach the contest with the appropriate resolve.

It was an excellent idea, and Haynes would have known, because of his vast experience, just how valuable a tournament like this would prove useful for the players’ application of the basics in batsmanship, like concentration, shot selection and running between the wickets; plus bowling a consistent line and length; and the proper way to attain prowess in fielding.

While there was some exceptional cricket played, it is expected that players wouldn’t be firing on all cylinders at all times.

However, the effort should have been worthy of cricketers aiming to put their best foot forward in order to play Test cricket. But it was too sloppy at times, not only in the lack of enthusiasm shown in the field, but also in the joking that was taking place, surprisingly, among senior players who ought to have been setting a better example to the neophytes.

For example, while fielding, a ball is quietly played along the ground to a fieldsman in the ring at cover or mid-off – no chance of a run, so the fielder kicks it up with his boot, then continues keeping it up, football-style, before returning it to the bowler.

It looked so immature and unnecessary to the game. When nonsense unfolds one’s concentration lapses and gives way to joviality. The frame of mind that is built while in the middle of a game could end disastrously when the match is in an important phase and concentration slips.

The senior players who were doing this, were setting a terrible example to youngsters who were trying their best to do well and show selectors they had some merit and deserved selection.

Also, there were times when senior members of the fielding team would be interfering with batsmen between overs and sometimes even between deliveries. Although I couldn’t hear what was being said, they had no right meddling with batsmen at the crease in the middle of their innings.

In one instance, the fielder actually pulled the batsman out of his crease, jokingly attempting to run him out, as he had the ball in his hand. All in fun-and-games style! In a first-class game being used as a trial match to choose future Test players!

I couldn’t help wondering, “Is this what West Indies cricket has come to?” This was fete-match cricket.

I’ll report just one more incident. A batsman plays at the ball delivered from a fast bowler, misses and is struck on his pads. The ball drifts off on the off-side.

The bowler, after his follow-through, comes to a halt around the middle of the pitch. A fielder jogs around from the slip area towards the ball and kicks it to the bowler.

This was unbelievable!

Firstly, he made the fast bowler bend unnecessarily; secondly, that ball could have ended up anywhere for extra runs.

Additionally, there was too much chatting with umpires. What intrigued me is whether there was a coach in attendance who would have spoken to these players, or whether they would be corrected for their bad deportment by someone in authority.

WI should not expect better cricket from players if they do not cherish the game and treat it delicately, with proper discretion.

A cricketer might not recognise the value of respecting the game of cricket, but I could advise the young upcoming cricketers not to follow the bad example of these senior players. Always bear in mind: the more that cricket is appreciated and loved by the cricketer. the better a player he becomes.

I must admit the guilty players were senior, which in itself was poor judgement, with four at fault. No wonder the academy, not yet spoiled by these selfish uncaring colleagues, won the tournament convincingly.

I felt relieved to see none of the miscreants were in the squad to visit Bangladesh with the “A” team. I thought it was a pretty fair selection, with a balanced mix of experience and youth; nevertheless, Dominic Drakes could consider himself unlucky, as he’s ripe for introduction to cricket at its highest level, in all formats.