Fence at Belmont Secondary repaired, students returning

Belmont Secondary School. - Jeff K. Mayers

A damaged fence at the Belmont Secondary School, which gunmen used to enter the compound last week, has been repaired.

On April 28, the school's safety officer encountered two masked men around 9am while on a routine patrol.

One of the men had a gun. The other threatened to shoot and then ran away.

Since then, the school's PTA has protested and students as well as teachers stayed away.

President of the TT Unified Teachers' Association (TTUTA) Martin Lum Kin said teachers would stay away until a damaged perimeter fence at the back of the school was repaired.

Speaking with Newsday on Monday morning, the school's PTA president Shurlanda Malcom said 85 of 400 students were at school. None attended last week.

"The fence has been repaired as promised. Also, additional safety measures have been put in place pertaining to the drain where there were two openings: they put two gates...so the work has begun and is ongoing and the Ministry (of Education) has fixed what we asked for."

She said there was a PTA meeting last Friday, at which some parents said they were "still waiting to see how things are going" before they sent their children back to school.

"Some parents said they're not sending their children out until next week, some say they still don't feel safe. So there is a gradual return."