European Film Fest to screen 23 films

Ökozid, a court,drama on the climate change catastroph, will screen during the European Film Festival at Nalis AV Room, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain on May 10. -

The 27th edition of the European Film Festival (EFF) will take place May 10-19, and is supported by the embassies of France, Germany and Spain, as well as the European Union (EU) Delegation.

This year marks the 27th anniversary of the EFF in Trinidad and Tobago. The EFF began in 1996 and has been held annually ever since, including during the pandemic, leveraging online streaming technology.

The EFF is specifically held in May, which is Europe Month, which is marked with celebration on the continent, a media release said,

The EFF showcases films from or connected to the European Union and is organised by the EU member states with diplomatic missions in TT. The key objective of the EFF is to showcase the diverse cultures of Europe and connected work of the EU through film. The festival serves to increase awareness and understanding of European culture and shares European values with TT, the release said

Festival fans will be able to immerse themselves in European culture while taking part in a virtual trip to Europe from the convenience of their seats.

The 2023 EFF includes films that are thought-provoking, funny, controversial and romantic, the release said.

A special session on May 18 will feature short films and a discussion on the environment and climate change. The event will be hosted at the Academy for the Performing Arts (APA). The morning session. from 10 am-12 pm. is dedicated to secondary schools and the evening session, from 6.30-8 pm, is open to the public.

Admission to the EFF is free, to ensure greater accessibility to the public.

Venues:

The National Library, under the stewardship of the National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis), Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, from May 10-14.

The University of TT (John Donaldson Campus), Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, from May 15-16 and May 19.

UTT – The Academy for the Performing Arts (APA), Frederick Street, Port of Spain, May 17.

The 23 films to be screened are:

Shorts

A Sunny Day – 2019, Morocco

Tuã Ingugu (Water Eyes), documentary – 2019, Brazil

Olmo – 2019, Italy

Hungry Seagull, documentary – 2019, China

Thermostat 6, animation – 2018, France

Qurut, documentary – 2019, Afghanistan

Geo-Engineering – 2020, Germany

Don't Worry – 2020, Germany

Features

Ökozid (Ecozide) – 2020, Germany

Die Pfefferkörner und der Schatz der Tiefsee (The Peppercorns and the Secret of the Deep Sea) – 2020, Germany

La Caja 507 (Box 507) – 2002, Spain

Crimen Ferpecto (The Perfect Crime) – 2004, Spain

Les Crevettes Pailletées (The Shiny Shrimps) – 2019, France

Felicità – 2020, France

Un Triomphe (The Big Hit) – 2020, France

Mysi Patri Do Nebe (Even the Mice Belong in Heaven) – 2021, Czech Republic

Dodo – 2022, Greece

Mitra – 2020, Netherlands

Pasfi (Pause) – 2018, Cyprus

Aatos ja Amine (Gods of Molenbeek), documentary – 2019, Finland

Kratt – 2019, Estonia

Imads barndom (Imad’s Childhood), documentary – 2021, Sweden

Luxembourg, Luxembourg – 2022, Ukraine

More info

Visit the EFF website at www.eurofilmfest-tt.com