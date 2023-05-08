European Film Fest to screen 23 films
The 27th edition of the European Film Festival (EFF) will take place May 10-19, and is supported by the embassies of France, Germany and Spain, as well as the European Union (EU) Delegation.
This year marks the 27th anniversary of the EFF in Trinidad and Tobago. The EFF began in 1996 and has been held annually ever since, including during the pandemic, leveraging online streaming technology.
The EFF is specifically held in May, which is Europe Month, which is marked with celebration on the continent, a media release said,
The EFF showcases films from or connected to the European Union and is organised by the EU member states with diplomatic missions in TT. The key objective of the EFF is to showcase the diverse cultures of Europe and connected work of the EU through film. The festival serves to increase awareness and understanding of European culture and shares European values with TT, the release said
Festival fans will be able to immerse themselves in European culture while taking part in a virtual trip to Europe from the convenience of their seats.
The 2023 EFF includes films that are thought-provoking, funny, controversial and romantic, the release said.
A special session on May 18 will feature short films and a discussion on the environment and climate change. The event will be hosted at the Academy for the Performing Arts (APA). The morning session. from 10 am-12 pm. is dedicated to secondary schools and the evening session, from 6.30-8 pm, is open to the public.
Admission to the EFF is free, to ensure greater accessibility to the public.
Venues:
The National Library, under the stewardship of the National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis), Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, from May 10-14.
The University of TT (John Donaldson Campus), Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, from May 15-16 and May 19.
UTT – The Academy for the Performing Arts (APA), Frederick Street, Port of Spain, May 17.
The 23 films to be screened are:
Shorts
A Sunny Day – 2019, Morocco
Tuã Ingugu (Water Eyes), documentary – 2019, Brazil
Olmo – 2019, Italy
Hungry Seagull, documentary – 2019, China
Thermostat 6, animation – 2018, France
Qurut, documentary – 2019, Afghanistan
Geo-Engineering – 2020, Germany
Don't Worry – 2020, Germany
Features
Ökozid (Ecozide) – 2020, Germany
Die Pfefferkörner und der Schatz der Tiefsee (The Peppercorns and the Secret of the Deep Sea) – 2020, Germany
La Caja 507 (Box 507) – 2002, Spain
Crimen Ferpecto (The Perfect Crime) – 2004, Spain
Les Crevettes Pailletées (The Shiny Shrimps) – 2019, France
Felicità – 2020, France
Un Triomphe (The Big Hit) – 2020, France
Mysi Patri Do Nebe (Even the Mice Belong in Heaven) – 2021, Czech Republic
Dodo – 2022, Greece
Mitra – 2020, Netherlands
Pasfi (Pause) – 2018, Cyprus
Aatos ja Amine (Gods of Molenbeek), documentary – 2019, Finland
Kratt – 2019, Estonia
Imads barndom (Imad’s Childhood), documentary – 2021, Sweden
Luxembourg, Luxembourg – 2022, Ukraine
More info
Visit the EFF website at www.eurofilmfest-tt.com
Comments
"European Film Fest to screen 23 films"