Carnicopia Carnival for Tobago

FILE: The NGC Steel Explosion Steel Orchestra player performs at Buccoo Integrated Facility. Carnicopia’s Carnival week-long cultural activities will feature traditional and conventional mas, J’Ouvert, pan and calypso. - David Reid

CARNICOPIA 2023 is on.

The brand, led by Trinidad and Tobago Youths Will Rise, is hosting a week of Carnival activities from October 18-25 in Tobago, under the theme, Carnicopia-Now and Beyond: Innovative With Creativity.

During a news conference at the Buccoo Multipurpose Facility on May 2, the organisation’s leader, ambassador Nickocy Phillips, said plans for Carnicopia’ Carnival are well underway.

Phillips, who has been marketing the event internationally within the past few months, said people from the US, Canada, United Kingdom and various parts of Europe have already expressed interest in visiting the island for the week-long cultural extravaganza.

Phillips added Carnicopia’s public relations team, led by Afiya Sampson, has also been marketing the event on various social media platforms.

“We have been engaging some international tourists to come to the island and so far we have had a booking of 350 people from Chicago and 250 from Atlanta.”

People from New York and the UK, she said, have also expressed interest in coming. She said many people are willing to experience Carnicopia’s Carnival as opposed to the Miami Carnival, to which they have grown familiar. This year, that Carnival takes place on October 7-8.

Phillips said Carnicopia will give foreign guests the opportunity to experience Tobago’s vibrant, authentic culture.

The week’s festivities begin on October 18 with the arrival of tourists at the ANR Robinson International Airport.

There will be an islandwide tour and a visit to one of Tobago’s main tourist attractions, the Buccoo Reef, on October 19.

Carnicopia’s flagship event takes place at the Buccoo Integrated Facility on October 20. It features traditional and conventional mas, pan, calypso among other Carnival elements.

J’Ouvert, featuring mud and music, takes the spotlight on October 21. It will be followed by a Fish Fry event at Buccoo’s popular Sunday School on October 22 and a Cool Down/Bikini Bottom lime on Buccoo Beach, and a day of rest and relaxation on October 23 and 24, respectively.

During the day of rest and relaxation, international visitors will get the opportunity to purchase souvenirs and other items from some of the island’s leading gift shops.

Visitors will depart on October 25.

Phillips said Carnicopia Carnival, which had a pre-launch last November, will be a bumper celebration with lots of surprises. She said a renowned singer has already agreed to perform at one of the shows and a CNN journalist and prominent Chicago talk show host will also be covering the event.

Carnicopia chair Leslie-Ann Ellis, who is in charge of the calypso segment of the event, said a balanced show is being planned.

She said although the show is not competitive, calypsonians will be required to audition.

“I prefer the no competition because competitions make people bitter and without the competition you could get a nice camaraderie. Carnicopia is about love. We looking for one love, one heart,” she said.

They are also looking for variety, she said.

“We want humour, soca, social and political commentary – an entertaining show.”

She said the event will also provide a forum for Tobago artistes to showcase their talents.

“In Tobago, calypsonians suffer for a place to perform. Trinidad has so many opportunities for calypsonians and Tobago did not even have a monarch this year. So a lot of calypsonians will be looking forward to the Carnicopia to showcase themselves.”

Ellis, who is also a tour guide, said within the past few months, she has also been doing her part to market Carnicopia.

“When the cruiseships came in, I gave all guides flyers really trying to get Carnicopia out there.”

But she also appealed for sponsors to come on board.

“We really need the sponsors because this is going to be bigger than anything Tobago has ever had in my opinion.”

Phillips, who endorsed the call, said letters requesting sponsorship have already been sent to the THA, business community and other stakeholders.

“Last year, we had a problem with sponsors and we had to be bailed out by the Office of the PM, the Sports and Culture fund and the minister of sports. That really took the event to great success in 2022. But this year, our proposals have been sent out and we are awaiting positive responses.”

Phillips said there will be a stakeholders’ meeting at the Buccoo Multipurpose Facility on May 19 from 6 pm to discuss the event.

“We are calling all calypsonians, vendors, mas band leaders, guesthouse operators, pan groups, anyone who wants to be a part of Carnicopia can come to that meeting.”

The THA Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation has not yet announced the date for this year’s October Carnival. Tobago’s inaugural Carnival was held last year from October 28-30.