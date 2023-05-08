Browne meets with Chinese envoy

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne. - AYANNA KINSALE

FOREIGN and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne and Chinese Ambassador to TT Fang Qiu met last week to discuss matters of mutual interest to TT and China.

A statement from the ministry said the meeting took place on May 5 at the ministry in St Clair.

Issues that Browne and Qiu discussed included the preparatory work under way at the National Forensic and Pathology Services Centre and the recent donation of disaster-response equipment from the Chinese government to the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM).

Browne and Qiu also exchanged views on the productive co-operation between TT and China in regional and multilateral organisations.