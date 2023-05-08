Boy, 17, dies in Tabaquite

File photo

A family from Tabaquite is mourning a 17-year-old boy who is suspected to have died by suicide on Monday.

A form five student of Tabaquite Secondary School, he was set to sit a Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination on Monday.

Relatives told police the boy had been stressed and worried about the examination.

Two female relatives found his body at around 8.30 am.

The police found a gun with live rounds of ammunition at the scene.

The boy's father, a police sergeant who is posted in the Southern Division, was not at home.

ASP Ablacksingh, Insp Doodnath, Sgts Howard and Blackman and other Central Division police visited the scene. Cpl Reece of the Gran Couva police station is continuing investigations.

An autopsy is set for later in the week.

Getting help

Anyone who thinks about harming themselves can call Lifeline (24-hour hotline) at 800-5588, 231-2824, or 220-3636.

In case of an emergency (attempted suicide), people can call 990, 811 or 999.