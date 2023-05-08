Act before Trinidad and Tobago gets like Haiti

- SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: As cricket legend Brian Lara chimes in, the nation is now fully aware of the mind-blowing crisis that the veritable orgy of violent crime has become for TT on a daily basis.

In this regard, many learned commentators have suggested the usual collection of short, medium and long-term measures to tackle this epidemic of violent crime plaguing the nation non-stop.

In the long-term column the most often mentioned measures are reform of the education system, rebuilding of the nuclear family unit, provision of more viable career opportunities for youth, along with youth counselling programmes of various designs.

However, the fall-out from this ubiquitous and heinous crime buffet is massive trauma for the many victims and their families.

So, as a nation we desperately need the best law enforcement officers together with a properly functioning judicial system to apprehend, prosecute and swiftly punish those who choose to break the law in a violent manner.

Anything less will surely see TT become twined with our neighbour Haiti much sooner than you think.

GREGORY WIGHT

Maraval