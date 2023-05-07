Nigel Paul exits in World Boxing round of 16

TT super heavyweight boxer Nigel Paul - Angelo Marcelle

Trinidad and Tobago boxer Nigel Paul was defeated in the round of 16 at the 2023 International Boxing Association Men’s World Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Sunday.

Paul would have been aiming to win a medal for TT as all the other local boxers were eliminated before Sunday.

However, Ahmed Hagag of Austria got past Paul on points 5-0 in the elite men’s 92+kg super heavyweight division.

Three of the judges scored the match 30-27 in favour of Hagag and the other two judges gave the Austrian fighter the edge 29-28.

Paul would have been hoping for a repeat of his success two years ago.

Paul became the first TT boxer to earn a medal at a World Championships when he took bronze at the 2021 edition in Serbia.