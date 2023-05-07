Merry Boys, Patriots win premiership II 50-over crowns

Merryboys Sports Club celebrate their victory over Defence Force after the TTCB Premiership II North 50 Over Final at the National Cricket Center on Sunday in Balmain, Couva. Merryboys won by 172 runs. - Daniel Prentice

MERRY Boys and Marchin Patriots both clinched TT Cricket Board 50-over premiership II titles with contrasting victories on Sunday.

At the National Cricket Centre in Couva, Merry Boys romped to the premiership II north 50-over crown with a 172-run win over Defence Force.

Merry Boys scored 235 all out in 48.3 overs, a total that did not look possible at one stage.

Mario Belcon was impressive opening the batting hitting 50 off 46 balls (five fours), but most of the top and middle order struggled and Merry Boys were reduced to 146/8 in the 33rd over.

Rakesh Seecharan and Tevon Jadoo rescued the innings with an 85-run partnership.

Seecharan attacked the bowlers and Jadoo was willing to play the supporting role.

Seecharan struck eight fours before being dismissed for 48 off 46 deliveries.

Jadoo ended on 37 not out off 66 balls.

Bowling for Defence Force, Fiaz John grabbed 3/24 in ten overs and Jordan Samkaran picked up 2/20 in 4.3 overs.

Defence Force were then bundled out for only 63 in 25.4 overs as only John reached double figures (12).

Seecharan and Jadoo could not stay out of the action snatching 4/13 (6.4 overs) and 3/14 (six overs) respectively.

Darren Deonarine also caused problems for Defence Force with 2/17 in five overs.

Marchin Patriots won the premiership II south final played simultaneously at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal by 12 runs over Caldrac.

Patriots posted 229/7 in their 50 overs with Richie Looknauth lashing 78 off 121 balls (six fours, one six). Kiedel Glasgow also showed form with 49 not out to ensure Patriots got past 200.

Jevon George (3/74) and Negus Carthy (2/32) were the best bowlers for Caldrac.

In response, Caldrac were all out for 217 in 49.2 overs.

Former TT junior player Nathaniel McDavid kept Caldrac in the match with 90, but could not guide the team over the line.

Stephawn Solomon took 2/18 in 6.2 overs for Patriots.

Summarised Scores:

MERRY BOYS 235 (48.3 overs) (Mario Belcon 50, Rakesh Seecharan 48, Tevon Jadoo 37 not out; Fiaz John 3/24, Jordan Samkaran 2/20) vs DEFENCE FORCE 63 (25.4 overs) (F John 12; R Seecharan 4/13, T Jadoo 3/14, Darren Deonarine 2/17) Merry Boys won by 172 runs.

MARCHIN PATRIOTS 229/7 (50 overs) (Richie Looknauth 78, Kiedel Glasgow 49 not out; Jevon George 3/74, Negus Carthy 2/32) vs CALDRAC 217 (49.2 overs) (Nathaniel McDavid 90, David Williams Jnr 35; Stephawn Solomon 2/18, Ricky Jaipaul 2/27, R Looknauth 2/48) Patriots won by 12 runs.