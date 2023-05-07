John Thomas to host An Evening with the Tenors

John Thomas, left, Dr Edward Cumberbatch, seated, and Andre Mangatal. -

Local impresario John Thomas will present An Evening with the Tenors, at the Queen’s Hall, St Ann's, featuring Dr Edward Cumberbatch, Andre Mangatal and himself.

They trio will be joined on May 14 by two young award-winning soprano prodigies Clarice Beeput and Allysa Joseph, together with other supporting cast, pianists Germaine Scott, Wendy Sheppard, Roze and Tricia Lee Kelshall.

In a media release Thomas said, “We are so excited, Andre and I to collaborate with Dr Edward Cumberbatch, a humble man, yet such a beast in the industry. It isn’t often you’d get three trained male solo voices collaborating on one stage with live instruments. For a small country we are indeed a talented people. Anything they can do, we can do too! An’ if yuh look sharp, in some cases, even better."

Thomas continued, I am all for importing international acts, but I am even more of an advocate for advancing local entertainment. I just love presenting our talent to international standards. We have too much to be proud of on these two little isles. This Mother’s Day we are going to make our mothers proud! We have a fantastic programme in store!”

Apart from popular tenor operatic hits, the evening’s programme will also feature a live “big band” orchestra accompanying the tenors as they render classic jazz standards, ballads, show tunes and folk songs reminiscent of the style of the late Harry Belafonte, Frank Sinatra and Mario Lanza, the release said.

The ensemble will be directed by Carl Anthony Hines, former musical director of the Lydian Singers. The concert special will include a gala at the Queen’s Hall Garden theatre at 5 pm, one hour before the showtime. The reception will also include live pre-show entertainment.

More info:

Visit www.queenshalltt.com or visit in person at the Queen's Hall box office.