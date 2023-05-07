Jereem Richards sprints to gold in 150m at Adidas Atlantic Games

Trinidad and Tobago's Jereem Richards - AP PHOTO

TRINIDAD and Tobago's Jereem Richards ran away with the gold medal in the men's 150m B final at the Adidas Atlanta City Games at Centennial Olympic Park, Atlanta Georgia on Saturday.

Richards won the final in a time of 14.83 over the USA duo of Chris Royster (14.89) and Brandon Carnes (14.97).

In an interview after his race, Richards said, “We only started doing speed work last week so, sprinting feels very new to me right now. To run 14.83, I'm very happy with that. I have to trust the process, trust the training and continue getting better.”

The national record holder continued, “We only been doing tempo stuff, slight speed endurance. I was glad to dip under 15 seconds, so I`m right outside my personal best. Richards personal best came at the Adidas Boost Boston Games in Massachusetts in 2021 claiming the national record in his 14.75 clocking.

On what distance he will be competing in this year Richard said, “I have more possibilities in the 200m than in the 400m but right now I'm very strong in the 400m. I think I can go way faster in the 400m. I`m more comfortable in the 200m but I have a lot of potential in the 400m but only time will tell.”

The A final 150 m was won comprehensively by World Champions Noah Lyles in 14.56. USA`s Erriyon Knighton was second in 14.85 while Ferdinand Omanyala (Kenya) was third in 14.89, edging out Jamaican Antonio Watson’s 14.93.