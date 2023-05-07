Jennine Garcia-Ali wins CariFin Games aerobic burnout

Participants compete in the CariFin Games Aerobics Burnout, including a child, at the Eric Williams Plaza, Central Bank, Port of Spain on Wednesday. - Jelani Beckles

JENNINE Garcia-Ali showed her fitness to emerge victorious when the aerobics burnout of the CariFin Games was held at the Eric Williams Plaza, Central Bank, Port of Spain on Wednesday.

Dozens of employees of financial institutions and their family members tried their best to keep up with the fitness instructors.

Judges walked around and informed participants they were eliminated if they were not showing proper form.

In the end, Garcia-Ali of Sagicor was the last person standing.

It was an excellent showing by the Sagicor employees as Roberta Ditzen was second and Johnathan Pierre of Central Bank competing on his ‘home court’ was third.

There were competitors of all ages as one girl representing Maritime kept up with her older opponents.

A variety of music was played including soca hits over the years.

There are many different sporting events during the CariFin Games with multiple running events, aerobics and cricket among others.

Last Saturday, the cricket tournament was held at the Republic Bank Sports Complex in Barataria.