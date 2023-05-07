East win two straight in Scotiabank U-13 cricket

File photo by Sureash Cholai.

East zone made it two wins in as many matches on Friday as they crushed North East by 153 runs when the Scotiabank NextGen Under-13 Development Programme Tournament second round bowled off at the Knowles Street Grounds, Curepe.

Skipper Justin Pamphille (57) produced another top display with the bat to lead East to 230 all out after 36.5 overs. Also chipping in were Nirav Dougdeen (34), Sanjiv Bachu (25) and Isaiah Johnson (21 not out).

Sharing the wickets for North East were Ronald Mahase (2/13), skipper Zaheem Ali (2/30), Marley Richards (2/38) and Elijah Fuentes (2/46).

In their turn at the crease, North East never looked the role and were skittled out for 77 from 27.4 overs. Ali (14 runs) was their top scorer. Rayhan Gooding (4/26) and Sanjiv Bachu (2/3) were East’s chief destroyers with the ball.

Additionally, North bounced back from their opening round loss against East to seal a 138-run triumph over Tobago at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

North were guided to 194/3 after 31 overs, led by Davis Guerra’s 59 not out and Elijah Ashton’s 41. Abdiel Boland scored 20.

In reply, Tobago were quickly dismissed for 56 from 18.4 overs. S Khan was North’s best bowler as he finished with figures of 5/14 and was assisted by Z Castanada (3/12)

South West also claimed their first win by sealing a six-wicket win over South at Happy Hill Recreation Ground in Rousillac.

Batting first, South looked good and got to 184/8 (40) courtesy Veer Arjoon’s 65 and Samuel Stewart’s 30.

But South West responded strongly and knocks from Nityum Mongru (38), Jayden Sadaphal (37) and Jaden Seurattan (30 not out) took them to a victorious 184/4 in 36.2 overs.

Round three bowls off on Wednesday.

Round three fixtures:

Tobago vs East (Courland Park, Tobago)

North East vs North (Brooklyn Recreation Ground, Sangre Grande)

Central vs South West (Agostini Settlement Grounds, Chase Village)

South vs South East (Macaulay Recreation Grounds, Macaulay)