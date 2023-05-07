Cyclist Nicholas Paul thrills family at home with gold

Central Spokes' Nicholas Paul (second from right) competes in heat two of the Elite Men's Keirin race during the TTCF National Track Championship at the National Cycling Center on Sunday in Balmain, Couva - DANIEL PRENTICE

NATIONAL cyclist Nicholas Paul said it has been a pleasure competing in front of his family and friends in Trinidad over the past few weeks. He described it as “special.”

Paul has been busy competing on home soil over the past two weeks which included the TT Cycling Federation National Track Championships at the National Cycling Centre in Couva last weekend.

Paul won the sprint and keirin events in commanding fashion.

At least 20 of Paul’s family members were dressed in red t-shirts cheering him on.

The cyclist from Gasparillo was excited to ride in front of them.

On Saturday he told Newsday, “It is a special thing to compete at home in front friends, family, supporters. Just to show them the love and to show them my performances and to show them good racing so I am happy to be here.”

Paul does not compete often at home because he trains at the World Cycling Centre in Switzerland and rides all over the world at meets.

On Sunday, Paul showed his class in the keirin final to win gold easily.

Paul was at the back of the pack in the six-man final when the derny came off the track.

With two laps left, Paul made his move catching the other cyclists off guard as he opened up a massive lead.

Paul’s training partner Kwesi Browne tried to make up the ground after Paul separated himself from the rest of the field.

Paul could not be stopped winning easily. Browne was a distant second and Quincy Alexander finished third.

Paul is focused on the 2023 World Championships in Scotland in August.

“The World Championships this year is the main event for me, so I would hope that I would peak at the right time and with my training it has based on the World Championships.”

In Sunday’s keirin event to determine rankings from seventh to ninth, Kyle Caraby won ahead of Michael Ackee and Devante Laurence.

It was a close finish, but Caraby held on for the victory.

Adrianna Seyjagat won both the elite and Under-23 women’s time trial 500m title ahead of Kanika Paul-Payne in 39.291 seconds.

Corey Samuel was the lone participant in the men’s and Under-23 time trial 1K event finishing in one minute, 19.667 seconds (1:19.667).

There was an upset in the men’s individual pursuit as Tariq Woods finished ahead of experienced Akil Campbell. In the event, the cyclists had to complete 16 laps of the track. Woods stopped the clock in 4:38.713 and Campbell was second in 4:44.179.

Woods was also the winner of the Under-23 category. Paul-Payne was the only competitor in the women’s individual pursuit 12-lap event ending in 5:01.631.

Zion Pulido was crowned the champion in the elite and Under-23 men’s standing 250m event.