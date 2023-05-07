3 shot by guard at Point Fortin grocery

Police are probing an incident where a security guard shot three men, one of whom was armed with a knife, who confronted him while he was on duty at a Point Fortin grocery on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the guard was at the grocery in Fanny Village, at around 1.55 pm when the three men tried to enter the building.

The guard later told police the men appeared to be drunk, as one of them pulled out a knife.

He also told police one of the men tried to grab his shotgun.

The guard fired a shot at the men who were all wounded and ran away. Police from the South Western Division CID visited the scene and interviewed the security guard.

They found and seized the spent 12 gauge shotgun cartridge that was fired.

Police later visited the Point Fortin Hospital where they found the men, aged 21, 28 and 29, being treated for minor injuries. They were interviewed by police.

Police have since seized CCTV footage of the incident as part of their ongoing investigations.