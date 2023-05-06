Where women have more than 1 husband

THE EDITOR: Culture is a funny thing. There are places in this world where one woman has more than one husband. I kid you not.

Fraternal polyandry is practised in Nepal and parts of China. Two or more brothers are married to the same woman. Is this a case of keeping it in the family?

Other countries that practise polyandry that I know about are: Nigeria, India, Kenya, China, parts of South America.

It also occurs in TT. However, the husbands are not aware of each other – or pretend they are not aware.

Variety is the spice of life.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town