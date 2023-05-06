Trinidad and Tobago boxers win again at World Champs

It was another fruitful day for team Trinidad and Tobago at the International Boxing Association Men’s World Championships as two more boxers won their opening bouts in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

TT's Nickell Joseph had a wonder start to his 75-80kg light heavyweight campaign as he defeated Democratic Republic of Congo’s Peter Pita Kabeji by knockout in the first round.

One minute and three seconds into the bout, the Mongolian referee stopped the contest in favour of Joseph.

Additionally, TT's Anthony Joseph (54-57kg featherweight) had a winning start as he defeated Cuban Horta Rodriguez Del-Rey on points. All judges scored 30:27 in Joseph’s favour.

On Saturday, TT’s Aaron Prince, competing in the 67-71kg light middleweight, hits the ring against Kazakhstan’s Aslanbek Shymbergenov in the second round.

Prince won his opening battle against Albanian Denis Nurja 4:1 on Thursday.

On Sunday, Olympian Nigel Paul (92+ super heavyweight) squares up against Austria’s Ahmed Hagag in round two. In his first match, Paul defeated Kyrgyzstan‘s Oomatbek Elchoro-Uulu via knockout as the referee stopped the contest 28 seconds into the third round.

Also winning their opening fights on Thursday, on points, were Jeremiah Thomas (80-86kg) over Angolan Adriano Kiana, Donnel Phillip (60-63.5kg) versus Brazilian Yuri Dosreis, and Ortega Jokhu (46-48kg) against Azerbaijan’s Tural Sariyev.