Thema Williams Athletic Academy joins local gymnastic federation

Thema Williams - Photo Courtesy Thema Williams

The Trinidad and Tobago Gymnastics Federation (TTGF) has welcomed the Thema Williams Athletic Academy to its family of clubs.

A TTGF statement issued on Thursday said the Maraval-based club’s membership was unanimously approved by the council, with effect from May 1. The club boasts seven coaches, two associate members and 12 athletes.

The federation said, “This augurs well for the continued development of the sport as this academy is the first new club expressing a desire to become a member of the TTGF since the sport was reopened following the pandemic, when all gymnastics clubs were forced to cease operations.”

“The TTGF looks forward to working with the academy as we seek to promote the growth of the sport of gymnastics, and provide more opportunities for our coaches and gymnasts, while at the same time ensuring that accountability, transparency and fairness are afforded to all members, this being an integral part of the rules and policies of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) and the TTGF.”

Thema Williams Athletic Academy athletes will not feature at this year’s June 3-4 National Gymnastics Championships because the TTGF’s constitutional mandate requires that athletes must be registered members of a TTGF member club and the TTGF four weeks before being entitled to represent that club in competition.

This meant that the academy’s gymnasts missed out on Tots & Tumblers Gymnastics Club’s recently hosted We Flippin event and may also miss this weekend’s Caribbean Classic at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, hosted by Olympia Gymnastics Club.

Currently, local clubs are hosting qualifier events for the National Championships.

The TTGF added, “We anticipate an even more exciting competitive season in 2024 with the addition of the athletes from the academy."

The federation also encouraged other gymnastics clubs operating in TT to join them as they “strive to promote the widespread growth of gymnastics through increased participation.”

Registration documents and contact information for the federation are available on the TTGF website, ttgymnastics.com.