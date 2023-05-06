Suffering the unemployed is really unkind

THE EDITOR: Reasons given for rampant crime is unemployment and underdevelopment of critical areas of TT.

It is obvious that the immediate commencement of the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway extension to Manzanilla Phase One from Cumoto Junction to Toco Road Chainage is important. Why? Because of the necessity for job creation and the development of the business sector all the way to Manzanilla.

Preliminary good news is that the business sector is already feeling optimistic and gainful employment will come.

Our citizens are crying out for equality of treatment in the countryside areas.

Why wait for a commission of enquiry (CoE) regarding the highway extension to be concluded? How many more years will this CoE take? This is negative and selfish thinking. You are asking one area of the country to stop breathing while a decision regarding impropriety in land acquisition is concluded elsewhere? What for?

We cannot live from CoE to CoE. Is this cry to prevent reasonable progress an example of obstructionist politics in disguise? Why put the lives of citizens on hold if the President of the republic gave permission for the project to commence?

If the Minister of Works and Transport has assured that all is above board regarding land acquisition, why put an unnecessary spoke in the wheel? Wait for what? Long overdue guilt or innocence to be proven?

Why is it in TT that we deliberately feel justified to impede signs of progress? Why do we have to think negatively day in, day out? Is it that we mean to stick to the local TT old talk that Seepaul luck is not Gopaul luck?

I am trying my very best not to mince words.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin