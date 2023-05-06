San Fernando East top Victoria Primary School Athletics

Akilah Chinapoo of San Fernando East, front, in the Girls U13 200m event at the Victoria Games on Thursday at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella. - David Scarlett

DAVID SCARLETT

San Fernando East took the honours on Thursday as the Victoria Education District Sports Association (VEDSA) bmobile Primary Schools Track and Field Championships returned after a two-year hiatus at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella.

The schools proudly represented their respective zones of San Fernando North, San Fernando East, Williamsville, Gasparillo, Claxton Bay/Tortuga, La Romaine/Debe and Lengua/Barrackpore; for the rights to represent the Victoria District at the upcoming National Primary Schools Track and Field Championship.

San Fernando East zone claiming the district title with 430 points. Gasparillo and Claxton Bay/Tortuga were second and third with 417 and 375 points, respectively.

For each race (barring the relays), ten points were awarded for first place, eight points for second, six points for third, five points for fourth, three points for fifth, two points for sixth and one point for seventh. The relay events were awarded double points.

The day began with the Girls Open 1,200m, which was won by Akeba Andrew of San Fernando North. Zakai Victor, who attends the San Fernando Boys’ Roman Catholic School, won the Boys Open 1,500m event for the same zone – a bright start for the city northerners.

The sprint events then followed. Teleah Benjamin claimed the first sprint of the championship for Gasparillo, winning the Girls U9 60m ahead of Janiah John (Claxton Bay/Tortuga) and Kaylee Mohammed (San Fernando North). In the Boys U9 60m, Japhet David (Claxton Bay/Tortuga) won gold, Mathai London (San Fernando East) took silver and the bronze was snatched by Kamari Chan of the Williamsville zone.

Gasparillo’s Cassidy Richards sprinted to glory in the Girls U11 100m at the expense of Jahliyah Laidlow (San Fernando North) and De-Naya Augustine (San Fernando East), who finished second and third, respectively. Akeem Coudray, representing Claxton Bay/Tortuga, won the Boys U11 100m ahead of Jamali Hercules (San Fernando North) and Josiah Ward (San Fernando East).

Akila Chinapoo of San Fernando East stormed down the track to win gold in the Girls U13 100m ahead of Naomi Grant (Claxton Bay/Tortuga) who claimed silver and Kerlene Balbosa (Williamsville) who snatched bronze. On the boys’ side, the podium was graced by Elijah Derrick (Claxton Bay/Tortuga), Isaiah Teesdale (San Fernando North) and Jeriel Ramsingh (Williamsville), in that order.

Kimora Duncan (Gasparillo) was the winner of the Girls U15 100m, dashing to the line first to beat Williamsville’s Aliyah Victor and Melany Jorcil (San Fernando North), who clinched second and third. Williamsville did celebrate a gold medal in the Boys U15 100m, however, as Chaisisi Charles earned top spot in front of runner-up Jeduthan Emtage (San Fernando East) and Jerrell Redhead (Gasparillo) who finished third.

The sprint events were then closed off by the Girls’ and Boys’ U9 80m which were won by Janiah John (Claxton Bay/Tortuga) and Aiden Ettiene (San Fernando East), respectively.

The middle-distance athletes then stepped up to shine. In the Boys U11 300m, Gasparillo’s Nkosi Baptiste finished first, Akeem Coudray (Claxton Bay/Tortuga) was second and Mekhi Bethel (San Fernando North) was third.

Soriyah-Marie John of San Fernando North won the Girls U13 400m, beating runner-up Samara Narinesingh (Gasparillo) (second) and third-placed Deana Roberts (Claxton Bay/Tortuga).

San Fernando North would settle for second in the Boys U13 400m after losing to their city rivals. Curtis George of San Fernando East pipped Hosea Castro to the quarter-mile title in dramatic fashion. Jedidah Francis (Claxton Bay/Tortuga) claimed the bronze medal.

Claxton Bay/Tortuga added to their medal count as they won the Girls U15 400m courtesy a strong performance from Karilla John. Kerlissa Archer (San Fernando East) and Janilla Laurie (Gasparillo) followed behind to earn their places on the podium.

Chasisi Charles (Williamsville) completed his double by winning both the Boys U15 400m and 100m. Gasparillo’s Judah Joseph and Claxton Bay/Tortuga’s Jeremiah Providence were second and third.

Due to time constraints, the Girls and Boys 1500m Open walk events were combined and judged as two races. Isabella Rampersad (Williamsville) was the best of the girls and Kareem John (Claxton Bay/Tortuga) was the winner amongst the boys.

Jahliyah Laidlow, a student of the St Gabriel’s Girls’ Roman Catholic School, led San Fernando North to the Girls U11 150m title ahead of Kerliya Howard (Gasparillo) and Sarahnique Reid (San Fernando East). Akeem Coudray (Claxton Bay/Tortuga) completed his sprint double, winning the Boys U11 150m. Josiah Ward (San Fernando East) and Jamali Hercules (San Fernando North) were back on the podium – this time in switched positions – occupying second and third, respectively.

San Fernando East’s Akilah Chinapoo also earned her sprint double after storming through the track to comfortably claim gold in the Girls U13 200m. Naomi Grant (Claxton Bay/Tortuga) and Kerlene Balbosa (Williamsville) clinched silver and bronze. The Boys U13 200m was won by Elijah Derrick (Claxton Bay/Tortuga), second place was earned by D’Joshua Cyrus (San Fernando East) and in third place was Jeriel Ramsingh (Williamsville).

Kimira Duncan (Gasparillo) was the winner of the Girls U15 200m ahead of Kayla Cupid (San Fernando East) and Amaya Blackman (Claxton Bay/Tortuga).

Chasisi Charles became the first athlete of this year’s championship to win an individual treble after claiming gold in the Boys U15 200m. The all-round sprinter composed himself and ran the curve immaculately to comfortably finish first in front of Jeduthan Emtage (San Fernando East) and Jerrell Redhead (Gasparillo).

The top two athletes from the individual events will represent the Victoria District at the National Primary Schools Track and Field Championships later this month. Similarly, the first-placed relay teams will fly the flag for Victoria.

The tentative date for the National Championship is May 24.

The championships were concluded with the relay events:

GIRLS U9 4x50m – San Fernando East (1st), Claxton Bay/Tortuga (2nd), San Fernando North (3rd);

BOYS U9 4x50 – San Fernando East (1st), Claxton Bay/Tortuga (2nd), San Fernando North (3rd);

GIRLS U11 4x100m – Gasparillo (1st), San Fernando East (2nd), San Fernando North (3rd);

BOYS U11 4x100m – Claxton Bay/Tortuga (1st), San Fernando East (2nd), San Fernando North (3rd);

GIRLS U13 4x100 – Gasparillo (1st), San Fernando East (2nd), Claxton Bay/Tortuga (3rd);

BOYS U13 4x100m – San Fernando North (1st), Claxton Bay/Tortuga (2nd), San Fernando East (3rd);

GIRLS U15 800m medley (100x100x200x400) – Claxton Bay/Tortuga (1st), San Fernando East (2nd), Williamsville (3rd);

BOYS U15 800m medley (100x100x200x400) – Williamsville (1st), Claxton Bay/Tortuga (2nd), San Fernando East (3rd).