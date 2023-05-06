Nicholas Paul blazes to national sprint crown

Nicholas Paul, left, battles Kwesi Browne in the men's sprint final at the National Track Championship at the National Cycling Centre, Balmain, Couva, Saturday. - Daniel Prentice

NICHOLAS Paul remains reclaimed his national sprint crown on Saturday with victory over fellow Olympian Kwesi Browne to remain unbeaten on home soil this year, on day two of the National Track Cycling Championships at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva.

In race one of the final, Browne started in front and tried his best to keep Paul in check.

Despite not allowing Paul to pass him on the inside, Browne could not stay in front as Paul unleashed his sprinting prowess to take the victory. In race two, Browne made an early move to take the lead with a lap to go but again Paul showed his class speeding past him to seal the win.

Paul has been in exceptional form of late, winning the UCI Nations Cup sprint and placing third in the keirin in Canada last month. He also won the sprint titles at the Team DPS events last week.

Paul had been sidelined with a broken collar bone since last year but seems to be hitting peak form.

"It has been a long process since the injury," Paul told Newsday on Saturday.

"The healing process has been going good so far and it is just to continue to better it and go from strength to strength."

Paul and Browne train alongside each other at the World Cycling Centre in Switzerland.

On the opening day of the championships on Friday, Akil Campbell was the star winning two events.

In the men's scratch race, Campbell of PSL Cycling Club finished ahead of Enrique De Comarmond, representing Heatwave, and Evolution's Tariq Woods had to settle for third. De Comarmond's second-place finish was enough to win the Under-23 men's scratch title.

Campbell also took home the men's elimination with Woods and Adam Alexander of Raiders behind.

Woods was crowned the Under-23 champion.

In the women's scratch event, Heatwave's Cheyenne Awai was the winner ahead of Adrianna Seyjagat (Arima Wheelers) and Kanika Paul-Payne (unattached).

Barbadian cyclists are also competing at the championships including Jamol Eastmond who has been competing in Trinidad for many years.

The championships continue on Sunday at 2 pm.