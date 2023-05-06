Mini-mart owner set alight in Freeport robbery

A proprietor who was set ablaze during a robbery at his business place on Friday afternoon is recovering from his injuries at a private hospital.

The police said the proprietor and a manager were working at N’ mini-mart, a two-storey concrete building at Calcutta #2 Road in Freeport, when they were accosted by three men around 5. 25 pm.

One of the men was armed with a gun. They robbed the owner of an undisclosed sum of money, a Samsung cell phone, and a laptop.

The owner was also beaten and then set alight after the robbers doused the business with a flammable liquid.

The suspects escaped in a silver Nissan B15 car which was waiting outside.

A report was made to the police, and acting Sgt Harriot, PC Gaskin, and other police from the Central Division responded and cordoned off the area. They also interviewed several people. The injured was taken to the health centre before transferred to a private hospital and is said to be stable condition.

No arrest has been made in the case.