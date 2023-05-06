Christopher Richards Jr, Zico Correia lead Ste Madeleine Golf Open

Zico Correia. FILE PHOTO/ANGELO MARCELLE -

Top TT amateur golfer Christopher Richards Jr leads the professional flight after day one of the St Madeline Golf Club Open on Friday.

Richards Jr grossed 65 on the first day and leads the three-man field. In second place is Adam Montano (76), followed by Chris Mc Millian (77).

In the championship division, TT’s second-ranked amateur Zico Correia finished in pole position after day one. Correia shot a gross 73 and leads the eight-member group.

Trailing in second position is Christon Baptiste (79) while Liam Bryden (75) rounded off the top three.

Both the pro and championship flights continue on Saturday. All other remaining flight also tee off on Saturday.

The tournament ends on Sunday.