Aaron Prince loses in World Boxing round of 32

Trinidad and Tobago's Aaron Prince, right, in action at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021. FILE PHOTO -

TT BOXER Aaron Prince was eliminated in the round of 32 at the International Boxing Association Men’s World Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday.

Prince, 37, lost to Aslanbek Shymbergenov of Kazakhstan in the elite men’s 67-71kg light middleweight category. Prince lost on points 5-0 as all the judges scored the match 30-27 in favour of the Kazakhstan boxer.

Prince was coming off a first-round 4-1 points win over Albanian Dennis Nurja in the first round.

TT elite men’s 92+kg super heavyweight boxer Nigel Paul will return to the ring on Sunday. He will fight Ahmed Hagag of Austria in the round of 16 in the evening session.

In his opening bout, Paul defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Oomatbek Elchoro-Uulu after the referee stopped the match in the third round.